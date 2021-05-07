Medics save man who overdosed in Wilbraham parking lot

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham Police located a man unconscious in his car at the Big Y on Boston Road after suffering from an overdose Thursday.

According to Wilbraham Police, officers were called to the Big Y on Boston Road for a medical assist call. When they arrived they located an unconcious man inside the vehicle. Police later determined that he suffered an overdose after using crack cocaine.

Police said the man was treated by medics, offered treatment by the Drug Addiction Response Team, and put in the custody of a responsible sober party.