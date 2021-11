SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This Wednesday local residents will get the chance to meet the artists and minds behind the revamping of Pynchon Plaza.

Eight art projects will be installed over the next six months as part of the ‘SPARK! Igniting our Community Project’.

On Wednesday the artists behind those installations will gather to discuss their artwork with the community. The event begins at Pynchon Plaza at 2:15 p.m. and will feature music from the Community Music School of Springfield.