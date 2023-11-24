SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums will be hosting Holiday Happenings 2023 on Friday.

Holiday Happenings is a whole day of fun activities for all ages to enjoy, according to the Springfield Museums. This event is free with museum admission.

The event begins with the Mt. Crumpit Derby, where you make a sleigh to help the Grinch get down the mountain as quickly and safely as possible. This event will begin at 10:30 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. in the Spark!Lab at the Springfield Science Museum.

From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., attendees will be able to visit their friends from Silvio O. Conte National Fish & Wildlife Refuge to learn about our world. This will take place in the lower African Hall in the Springfield Science Museum.

The Grinch will then arrive at 11:30 a.m. to take holiday pictures until 3:30 p.m. in the SIS Hall at the Wood Museum of Springfield History.

Attendees will also be able to make homemade star garland in the Art Discovery Center at the GWV Smith Art Museum from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Multiple events begin at 1:00 p.m., such as:

Three Wise Men Jazz Trio- 1-3 pm. This is a funky, jazzy, Christmas-y brass trio from western Massachusetts and will be playing in the Quadrangle Green.

Giant Bubbles with Mr. Vinny, 1-4 pm. Chase and pop giant bubbles in the Quadrangle Green.

Roaming Railroad, 1-4 pm. All are invited to get on board for some festive fun. The line closes at 3:30 p.m. in the Quadrangle Green. This event is weather permitting.

Grinch Ornaments, 1-4 pm. Create an ornament that is inspired by our favorite green friend! This will take place in the Science Workshop at the Springfield Science Museum.

Fill the Sleigh!, 1-4 pm. Will you be the first to fill the Grinch’s sleigh? Play against family and friends in this game in Mammal Hall at the Springfield Science Museum.

This day of events is presented as part of Grinchmas and is sponsored by the Irene E. & George A. Davis Foundation, Berkshire Bank, and M&T Bank. Buying tickets in advance is recommended and can be purchased on their website.