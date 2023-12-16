SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Grinch is returning to the Springfield Museums for another Grinchmas Saturday.

If you are looking for a holiday activity on Saturday, why not meet the Grinch and enjoy some hands-on activities?

Children and their families can visit the Grinch’s Grotto to meet the classic character and visit the “In the Land of Sugar and Seuss’ exhibit that showcases gingerbread displays themed after the works of Dr. Seuss, according to the Springfield Museums. Families will also get to meet Santa Claus and engage in numerous hands-on activities throughout the day.

The lineup for the events on Saturday is as follows:

Meet & Greet with Santa (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Bring your wish list and camera to meet Santa Claus in Habitat Hall, First Floor, Springfield Science Museum. Children under age 12 will receive a gift, while supplies last.

Bring your wish list and camera to meet Santa Claus in Habitat Hall, First Floor, Springfield Science Museum. Children under age 12 will receive a gift, while supplies last. Meet the Grinch (11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.): Head to SIS Hall, First Floor, Wood Museum of Springfield History, to meet and greet the Grinch. Guests can also participate in games and activities at the Grinch’s Grotto.

Head to SIS Hall, First Floor, Wood Museum of Springfield History, to meet and greet the Grinch. Guests can also participate in games and activities at the Grinch’s Grotto. Mini-Arrangement-Making Workshop (December 16 only, 1 to 3 p.m.): Drop by the Studios, Lower Level, GWV Smith Art Museum, for a mini-arrangement-making workshop presented by the Museum School. Materials are provided while supplies last.

Drop by the Studios, Lower Level, GWV Smith Art Museum, for a mini-arrangement-making workshop presented by the Museum School. Materials are provided while supplies last. Mt. Crumpit Derby (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.,): Spark creativity by making a sleigh to help the Grinch descend Mt. Crumpit as quickly and safely as possible. Located in Spark!Lab, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum.

Spark creativity by making a sleigh to help the Grinch descend Mt. Crumpit as quickly and safely as possible. Located in Spark!Lab, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum. Santa’s Workshop (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.): Discover the joy of handmade holiday gifts by creating projects for yourself or loved ones. Join in at the Science Workshop, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum.

Discover the joy of handmade holiday gifts by creating projects for yourself or loved ones. Join in at the Science Workshop, Second Floor, Springfield Science Museum. Read-Along Bingo (11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., & 1:30 p.m.): Engage in 30-minute sessions at the Discovery Lab, Lower Level, Springfield Science Museum. Listen for keywords in the beloved story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and win a prize by marking them on your bingo card.

Engage in 30-minute sessions at the Discovery Lab, Lower Level, Springfield Science Museum. Listen for keywords in the beloved story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and win a prize by marking them on your bingo card. Grinch’s Heart (12 to 4 p.m.): Craft a mini no-sew heart at the Art Discovery Center, Second Floor, GWV Smith Art Museum.

Grinchmas Saturday is free with museum admission. Don’t miss the chance to create lasting holiday memories at the Springfield Museums.