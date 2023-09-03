SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a meet and greet on Sunday with the new Third Baptist Church Senior Pastor Taylon Lancaster.

According to the City of Springfield, the meet and greet will be held at the church on Walnut Street in Springfield at 11:45 a.m.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with longtime Third Baptist Church parishioner and friend Anne Edge Battle at the meet and greet.