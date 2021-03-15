Meeting held for applicants interested in Springfield adult-use marijuana businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield hosted a meeting Monday for those interested in applying for Phase 2 of the Adult Use Marijuana application.

Those interested in the application were given the opportunity to present their business model and plan. This is the plan each entity would implement if they were to receive a Host Community agreement from the city.

Many of the presenters discussed the job opportunity their business would bring to Springfield and its surrounding areas.

Peter Kasabian of Kasabian Constructions told 22News, “Our team is committed to hiring local sub-contractors for this project, we have hired locally over 75 percent of all the subcontractors and suppliers for our Project in Holyoke.”

The city will host more presentations in the same format, this Thursday.