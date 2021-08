HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposed self-storage facility in Hampden is being met with resistance.

If approved by the town’s Select Board, it would be built along Somers Road. The property in question is located near houses and some businesses. Some people are opposed to its construction.

Wednesday night, the planning board was scheduled to meet with dozens of residents planning to attend but it was canceled due to the extreme heat. The next planning board meeting is slated for September 8.