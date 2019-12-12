Mega Million jackpot up to an estimated $340 million

DORCHESTER, Mass (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is up to an estimated $340 million, which is the game’s largest jackpot since June.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts Lottery, Friday night’s jackpot is the largest since June 7 when a $530 million winning ticket was sold in California.

The drawing will be the 23rd since the jackpot was last hit which was a $227 million winner from Texas on September 24.

The cash option for Friday’s jackpot is an estimated $230.8 million.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased for $2 a ticket in 44 states until 10:45 p.m. on Friday. Drawings for Mega Millions are every Tuesday and Friday.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $150 million, and Saturday night’s Megabuck Doubler drawing is an estimated $7.7 million which is the game’s largest since a $9 million jackpot was won in Osterville on January 27, 2018.