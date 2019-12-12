1  of  2
Watch Live
Watch Live: Judiciary to vote on articles of Impeachment TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

Mega Million jackpot up to an estimated $340 million

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Majority oppose Massachusetts lottery expanding to online games

DORCHESTER, Mass (WWLP) – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday is up to an estimated $340 million, which is the game’s largest jackpot since June.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Massachusetts Lottery, Friday night’s jackpot is the largest since June 7 when a $530 million winning ticket was sold in California.

The drawing will be the 23rd since the jackpot was last hit which was a $227 million winner from Texas on September 24.

The cash option for Friday’s jackpot is an estimated $230.8 million.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased for $2 a ticket in 44 states until 10:45 p.m. on Friday. Drawings for Mega Millions are every Tuesday and Friday.

Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $150 million, and Saturday night’s Megabuck Doubler drawing is an estimated $7.7 million which is the game’s largest since a $9 million jackpot was won in Osterville on January 27, 2018.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots