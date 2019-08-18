Melha Riders Motorcycle Run benefits children in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle run is raising money to benefit the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Springfield.

The 13th annual “Melha Riders Hospital Run” brought motorcyclists in from out of town, and even out of state.

The ride that ends at the Summit View Pavilion in Holyoke is all to raise money for the children’s hospital.

22News spoke with Michael Santos who started the motorcycle run 13 years ago. He expects that Sunday’s event will bring the money raised for the hospital to $300,000.

“All the money we raise here stays in Springfield,” said Santos. “We’ve bought vans for the hospital to transport children, we’ve renovated rooms, made donations.”

On average, about 300 to 400 motorcyclists participate in the run. The event ends with an after party at the Summit Pavilion.