Melha Shriners holds 9th annual “Feztival of Trees”

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Melha Shriners is holding their 9th annual “Feztival of Trees.”

Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated Christmas tree with all the trimmings and gifts.

This year’s Feztival of Trees will also feature a craft fair, tag sale, and breakfast with Santa.

You can visit the Feztival of Trees Saturday at its new location, the Clarion Hotel in West Springfield from 10AM in the morning until 8PM at night.

Admission is $2 and children 12 and under are free.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots