Melha Shriners holds 9th annual “Feztival of Trees”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Melha Shriners is holding their 9th annual “Feztival of Trees.”

Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated Christmas tree with all the trimmings and gifts.

This year’s Feztival of Trees will also feature a craft fair, tag sale, and breakfast with Santa.

You can visit the Feztival of Trees Saturday at its new location, the Clarion Hotel in West Springfield from 10AM in the morning until 8PM at night.

Admission is $2 and children 12 and under are free.