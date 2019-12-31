MEMA’s Western Region center is in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s Agawam office is working hard to ensure local communities are informed about Monday’s ice storm.

MEMA ensures the state is prepared to withstand, respond to and recover from all types of emergencies and disasters. They have three regional offices, one of which is in Agawam.

The Western Region center in Agawam is comprised of professional planners and communication specialists. They use telephone and radio communications, and a computer system to communicate to mayors and other local officials.

They also provide resource support for weather events like Monday’s storm.

Agawam Mayor Bill Sappelli said MEMA has been a big help to their community and provides support and information to their police, fire, and DPW.