Member of Chapin Street Elementary School in Ludlow tests positive for COVID-19

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A member of the Chapin Street Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, a public schools official confirmed with 22News Thursday night.

In a letter sent to the Ludlow school community, Superintendent Todd Gazda said safety protocols issued by the Department of Public Health and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education are being followed including local health officials conducting contact tracing.

We have already contacted persons who are considered close contacts to this individual so that they are aware of the necessary steps to quarantine as well as where they can go to be tested. If you were not contacted, then you and/or your child have not been identified as a close contact of the individual who tested positive. It is our first responsibility to keep our students and staff safe. Todd Gazda, Superintendent of Ludlow Public Schools

The Chapin Street Elementary School undergoes cleaning and disinfecting each night, Gazda stated in the email.

Students, parents, and staff are being urged to continue wearing masks, keep physically distant from others, and employ proper hand washing and hygiene practices.

“Remember to perform a daily health screening, and if your child is ill, please keep them home,” he said. “As parents, we all have a responsibility to be sure to follow these protocols, not just to keep our children safe, but the whole community as well.”

Gazda added that the school will continue to be strict about the protocols already in place in an effort to continue in-person learning. Remote learning will also be provided to the students who are required to quarantine at home.

Here is more information on COVID-19 symptoms and testing.

You can also find a map of testing sites here.