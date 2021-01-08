Member of Holyoke School Committee running for mayor

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke School Committee member Devin Sheehan is running for mayor of Holyoke.

Sheehan expressed his concerns about the impact of COVID-19 on the community, as well as the importance of advocating for all residents.

He said he is prepared to take on the many issues facing the city.

“I am ready to tackle the challenges of our city infrastructure, to improve our finances, support our public safety officials, and promote and push for a locally controlled public school system,” said Sheehan.

Sheehan is the first person to formally announce candidacy for Holyoke mayor. Holyoke Councilor at large Rebecca Lisi has plans to announce her candidacy on Monday.

Current Mayor Alex Morse is not seeking reelection.