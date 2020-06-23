Members of Springfield Police Department take photo symbolizing unity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, nearly 200 members of The Springfield Police Department came together to take a photo at Riverfront Park to symbolize unity during these rough times across the nation.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, members of the Supervisor’s Association and Patrolman’s Union took part in the photograph.

Clapprood stated this past month has been stressful for police officers within the city. “I am so proud of how the women and men of the Springfield Police Department have continued to professionally do their jobs, which is to protect and serve,” Clapprood added.

The department is very diverse with more than 50 percent of patrolmen being Black, Hispanic, or Asian. “Springfield Police Officers are not of a single ethnic group,” Supervisor’s Association President Captain Brian Keenan said.

The department has taken many steps in improving the relationship between officers and the community. Springfield Police Officer and President of the IBPO Local 364 Joseph Gentile said officers just want to reinforce the message they are here to work with anyone who wants to make Springfield a better place to work and live.

In just last year, officers have responded to over 260,000 calls regarding mental health, ongoing violence, sexual assaults, and more. They put themselves on the line every day to protect and serve the community, especially during this pandemic.