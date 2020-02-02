Members salute Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee’s 2020 president

CHICOPEE. Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade committee honored its own Saturday night.

More than 100 parade committee members gathered at the Munich Haus banquet hall Saturday to salute its president Brenda Guiel.

Over the year’s she’s come to be known as the “Colleen mom” for serving as a role model for Chicopee Colleens and their courts.

“It’s an honor,” she told 2News. “A lot of lovely young ladies who, past, present and future colleens and her court who in chicopee we really represent the city with these ladies.”

The Chicopee contingent has been a fixture at the parade for 66 years, going back almost to the start of this iconic event in Holyoke.

At Saturday night’s reception, the parade committee proudly displayed all of the parade awards the city had received over the year.