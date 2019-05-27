Memorial Day ceremony in Holyoke salutes fallen service members

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The war memorial building served as the site for Holyoke’s salute to fallen servicemen who had left their homes to serve their country overseas.

A solemn service was held Monday commemorating the men and women from Holyoke who died in the service of their country.

Korean war veteran Bill Collamore is heartened by the numbers of people in his city who spend Memorial Day reflecting on the sacrifices made by their neighbors.

He told 22News, “I’ve seen it in the past seven or eight years. They’re coming back to these events. They really care in this city of Holyoke, all the veterans who have served our country.”

A Memorial Day breakfast was also held at American Legion Post 351 in Holyoke to pay tribute to service members who have died in the line of duty.

