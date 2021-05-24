Memorial Day hours at the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In observance of Memorial Day, the Holyoke Mall has slight changes to its hours of operation.
The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 31. The Holyoke Mall is offering military discounts to those actively serving and who have served.
Individual mall venue hours are as follows:
- 110 Grill: 11:30 am – 8:00 pm
- Best Buy: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Billy Beez: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm
- Burlington: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm
- Christmas Tree Shops: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
- Hobby Lobby: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm
- JCPenney: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Macy’s: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
- Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm
- Planet Fitness: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
- Round1: 10:00 am to 2:00 am
- Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 am – 9:30 pm
- Target: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm