Memorial Day hours at the Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In observance of Memorial Day, the Holyoke Mall has slight changes to its hours of operation.

The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 31. The Holyoke Mall is offering military discounts to those actively serving and who have served.

Individual mall venue hours are as follows:

  • 110 Grill: 11:30 am – 8:00 pm
  • Best Buy: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
  • Billy Beez: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm
  • Burlington: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm
  • Christmas Tree Shops: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
  • Hobby Lobby: 9:00 am to 5:30 pm
  • JCPenney: 11:00 am to 8:00 pm
  • Macy’s: 10:00 am to 8:00 pm
  • Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm
  • Planet Fitness: 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
  • Round1: 10:00 am to 2:00 am
  • Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 am – 9:30 pm
  • Target: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm
  • Uno Pizzeria & Grill: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

