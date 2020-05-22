Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – As Memorial Day weekend gets underway, many people are putting their boats in the water.

The sunshine and warm summer-like weather brought boaters out to Congamond Lakes in Southwick on Friday. At Saunders Marina, people who’ve spent months in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were excited to finally be able to get out on the water.

22News spoke with North Granby resident Mike Garbeck who told us, “Being cooped up in the house for the last 30 to 45 days has been a challenge with all of us, so getting the boat ready over the last couple of weeks and still adhering to the social distancing with our family on the boat we’re looking to enjoy the weekend.”

And because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic you are being asked to limit people aboard your boat to your immediate household and to maintain social distancing on all docks when you’re getting on and off your boat.