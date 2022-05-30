PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The residents of Palmer gathered Monday at the flag draped veterans monument at Converse Middle School to honor the memory of service members who went off to war and never returned home.

There was an outpouring of patriotism among the families who gathered in the courtyard following their parade. The ceremony left a deep impression on veterans of more recent wars who pledged to continue this Memorial Day tradition.

“There was actually a good turn out today after all the COVID,” said Mo Young, a U.S Marine veteran of Operation Desert Storm. “I’m glad everyone showed up who did. It’s nice to see everybody.”

Palmer resident Marge Cavanaugh received a special citation at the ceremony. She’s the widow of Michael Cavanaugh, a distinguished longtime member of the school committee who recently passed away.