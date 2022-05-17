WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Memorial Day Parade and ceremony were announced to begin on Monday, May 30.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Office of the Mayor of Westfield, the parade route will begin with the marchers starting at Mestek. They will march south down North Elm Street, continuing across the Great River Bridge onto Elm Street, south to Broad Street, right at the intersection of Broad Street and West Silver Street to Parker Memorial Park for the Memorial Day ceremony starting at 11 a.m.

The parade is described as a means of recognizing the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in defense of our countries and is intended as a solemn event to be conducted by the parade participants. No floats or commercial vehicles will be participating in the parade and only authorized city and veteran transport vehicles may participate.

No dancing, acrobatics, or other celebratory activities are allowed. If the 2022 Memorial Day Parade is to be canceled due to weather, a notice will be given on the city website.

If the parade is canceled, Memorial Day ceremonies originally scheduled for Parker Memorial Park will be moved indoors to the Westfield South Middle School Auditorium and will begin at 11 a.m.