Memorial Day Parade held in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Chicopee’s Memorial Day Parade began at the American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street and marched through the center of Chicopee to honor those who gave their lives serving in the military.

Veterans participated in the annual tribute to comrades in arms who died fighting for their country.

“We really need to tell the young people what this is all about, the sacrifices that we made on their behalf,” Vietnam veteran Mike Brunetti from Chicopee said.

The parade started on Exchange Street at 10 a.m. Monday and proceeded down Center Street and Front Street and ended up at Chicopee Veterans’ Memorial Plaza at the First Sergeant Kevin A. Dupont Memorial Middle School.

The Chicopee Veterans’ Memorial and Patriotic Committee and the Chicopee Department of Veterans’ Services want Americans to remember to come together to recognize how fortunate we are to live in freedom and to observe a day of remembrance for those who have died in our nation’s service.

