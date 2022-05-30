WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield community hosted a Memorial Day parade Monday morning.

The parade moved through the city, crossing the Great River Bridge on Elm Street, making it’s way to Parker Memorial Park for a ceremony. According to the Mayor’s office, the city’s parade is a means of recognizing the lives of those that died defending our country.

“Well, the whole point of memorial is the past lives that we have lost, also family, you know? You want to pay attention to what’s important to you,” said Westfield resident Carol Dougherty.

It was a solemn event with no dancing, or celebratory activities and included no commercial vehicles or floats in the parade.