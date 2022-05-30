LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Ludlow paraded Monday during its traditional Memorial Day observance.

A parade through the heart of this community to its destination, the war memorial gazebo. The number of families clustered together to participate in the memorial service was gratifying to Veterans attending the event.

John Dixon of Ludlow, a U.S. Navy Veteran of Desert Storm said, “It makes me feel great to see people come out and support and obviously remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to support our freedom. Those who came before me and those who come after me.”

Ludlow residents becoming familiar with the names of servicemen from their town who died in combat protecting our country.