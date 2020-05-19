Memorial Day program honoring veterans’ to air on Chicopee TV

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee will no longer host its 2020 Memorial Day Parade or plaza ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, a video program was created to honor Americans who have died while defending our nation and its values.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the video is going to air on Chicopee TV repeatedly on Monday, May 25. The link to the video will also be on the Department of Veterans’ Services website as well as all social media accounts.

“The last Monday in May has held the traditions for Memorial Day for nearly 50 years now.

From putting up flags, attending family picnics, making speeches, and marching in parades. People have been coming together in community spirit and national unity for all generations of loved ones lost in service to be remembered on this very special day since 1868 and is no different in 2019, 150 years later. I am proud to be a part of the planning and organization of the parade, and look forward to sharing with all of you who will be joining us to celebrate here in Chicopee.” Stephanie Shaw, Director of Veterans’ Services

Many of the cities annual events held in May will be postponed and by invitation only once the events are rescheduled including the Gold Star Family Luncheon and The Charles H. Tracy Award.

As of now, the Purple Heart Luncheon is postponed to August 7 and the dedication of Deleon Figueroa’s inscription on the War on Terror Monument has yet to be determined.