Memorial for Holyoke Soldiers’ Home residents grows

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in Holyoke and across western Massachusetts continue to show their respect for the veterans who have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

A memorial that started earlier this week now has even more flowers, balloons, and flags under the sign at the front entrance.

Jim Zalkucki, a Holyoke resident who’s lived near the home all his life, said even though this is a tough time it’s nice to see the community come together and show their support.

“Especially for veterans, they’ve put their time in and gave great service to our country,” Zalkucki said, “but it’s sad how the virus just swept through so fast.”

All members of the community are welcome to add to the memorial.