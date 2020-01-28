Memorial for Kobe Bryant continues to grow at Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -A memorial at the Basketball Hall of Fame for NBA superstar Kobe Bryant continues to attract people from all over the nation.

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter, along with 7 others were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

A memorial continues to grow in the lobby of the hall of fame, where fans are encouraged to pay their respects and leave flowers.

A man even came from Miami, Florida Tuesday, to pay his respects to Kobe Bryant and his family.

“Any type of memorial that they do for this great man that he was, he exceeded at basketball and anything that can be done to show respect to a player like that, I think is great.” -Cesar Fernandez, Miami, FL

Bryant is a nominee for this year’s class of inductees into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Hall of Fame president and CEO told 22news, he expects that he will be a finalist.

The enshrinement will be held in august and will be focused on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant. The memorial will be at the hall of fame for the foreseeable future.