Memorial garden in Springfield dedicated to memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City leaders gathered to pay tribute to a fallen local hero in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and others were at Christina’s House on Union Street where a memorial garden was dedicated in memory of Springfield Police Sergeant Kevin Ambrose. A fruit tree was planted in the garden, where a bronze-colored bench, a memorial stone and plaque were placed in Sgt. Ambrose’s memory.

Ambrose was a 36-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department. He was killed in the line-of-duty while trying to protect a young woman and her child from her boyfriend during a domestic disturbance on June 4, 2012.

Tuesday’s event also commemorated the opening of a second Springfield home for homeless and near homeless women and their children.