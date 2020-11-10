Memorial garden in Springfield dedicated to memory of Officer Kevin Ambrose

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City leaders gathered to pay tribute to a fallen local hero in Springfield Tuesday morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and others were at Christina’s House on Union Street where a memorial garden was dedicated in memory of Springfield Police Sergeant Kevin Ambrose. A fruit tree was planted in the garden, where a bronze-colored bench, a memorial stone and plaque were placed in Sgt. Ambrose’s memory.

Ambrose was a 36-year veteran of the Springfield Police Department. He was killed in the line-of-duty while trying to protect a young woman and her child from her boyfriend during a domestic disturbance on June 4, 2012.

Tuesday’s event also commemorated the opening of a second Springfield home for homeless and near homeless women and their children.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes