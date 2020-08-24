Memorial honoring fallen officers in Springfield vandalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A memorial in Springfield to fallen police officers was vandalized over the weekend.

The Beauregard & Schiavina Park on N Branch Parkway was defaced with paint.

The memorial, that honors Springfield police officers Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard who were shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in 1985.

In a statement to 22News, Mayor Domenic Sarno calls the vandalism ” absolutely terrible” and said the city is working to clean it up as soon as possible.

“Absolutely terrible. This Park stands in honor of two of our brave and dedicated police officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice; Michael Schiavina and Alain Beauregard. The monument there also honors all of our fallen Springfield Police Officers who were killed in the line of duty. This unfortunate incident is not unlike the vandalism that occurred at our Italian-American War Veteran’s Monument in the South End and our Black Vietnam Veteran Memorial Monument in our Mason Square. Once again, I denounce these actions and have ordered the appropriate city personnel to clean and restore the monuments at our beloved Beauregard-Schiavina Memorial Park, ASAP. Individual(s) who committed this most hateful vandalism look to continue to divide us in this most critical time, when we have all been working so hard to unite us towards better understanding one another and mutual respect. It’s ironic, because this new neighborhood park area not only stands as a legacy, but just as important bringing together families of all creeds, colors and backgrounds.” Mayor Sarno

“It’s distressing and sad to see someone do such damage to a memorial, not just for Officers Beauregard and Schiavina, but all fallen officers. When something means so much to you it hits home on a personal level, it’s like coming out of your home and seeing something that is sentimental to you or something you’ve invested a lot of time in desecrated. It evokes those types of feelings.” Commissioner Clapprood

If anyone has any information on who is responsible, contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text a tip anonymously, type SOLVE and your tip to phone number 274637.