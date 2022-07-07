CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People gathered in Chicopee Thursday morning to pay their respects to a military hero and prominent local businessman.

A memorial Mass for Colonel Edwin Malikowski, Senior was held Thursday morning at St. Stanislaus Basilica in Chicopee. He died this past weekend at the age of 102.

Colonel Malikowski was an Army veteran of World War II and became an officer in the Air Force after the war, serving as a commander of the 104th Transportation Squadron during the Berlin Airlift.

He also founded Mal Brothers Auto Body in Chicopee.