Memorial Motorcycle Run raises awareness of PTSD and Suicide

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Motorcycle riders from across western Massachusetts came together to fight against PTSD and suicide.

Sunday was the third annual Suicide- PTSD Memorial Motorcycle Run. The ride is in memory of Brian Torres who lost his battle with PTSD and committed suicide in 2017.

Andrea Deshais, Torres’s mother and organizer of Suicide- PTSD memorial motorcycle run, told 22News, “This has become bigger than my son. I started it for my son but this is way bigger than him.”

Veterans across the country suffer from PTSD. This event is personal to riders because many of the riders served or have friends and family who served in the military.

“There’s just so many people that are affected by this now. So the ride is not only raising money to help the people affected by PTSD but, it’s also bringing more awareness to what these guys are facing and these women are facing when they are coming back” said Jim Maciag of Ludlow.

All of the proceeds from the motorcycle run will benefit Project New Hope, an organization that helps veterans and their families after military service.

Bob Kaine-Alves owner of Throttle Rocker Magazine told 22News, “They do some great work with our veterans and those suffering from PTSD and we can’t thank them enough for what they do.”

Last year the motorcycle run raised close to $6.000. This year’s goal is $10,000.