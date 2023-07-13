WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A warning for anyone looking to cool off at Memorial Pool in West Springfield Thursday.
The pool is closed until further notice. West Springfield Parks and Recreation did not give a reason for the closure but they did say they hope to have it reopened by this weekend. In the meantime, people looking to beat the heat can use the Alice Corson Pool & Playground located at 373 Main Street.
