WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Memorial Pool in West Springfield is scheduled to reopen after closing on Thursday.

According to Mayor Will Reichelt, the Park and Recreation Department is reopening the pool Friday afternoon. The pool was closed on Thursday due to a chemical reaction to metal. The extreme cloudiness caused lifeguards unable to see the bottom of the pool making it unsafe.

It has been treated and the pool will reopen after the allotted time to allow swimmers to safely return. In the meantime, people looking to beat the heat can use the Alice Corson Pool & Playground located at 373 Main Street.