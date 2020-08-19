SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to attend a memorial service at Mercy Medical Center Wednesday afternoon to honor those who have lost their lives at the hospital this year, including those who have died from COVID-19.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, as of Tuesday the total number of COVID-19 deaths are 8,617. Mercy Medical Center is caring for five patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 with one person in an intensive care unit, according to the latest data report from DPH.

Sarno will also present a proclamation to declare Wednesday as World Humanitarian Day in the City of Springfield. This year’s theme is #RealLifeHeroes which is a global campaign that helps to acknowledge and celebrate humanitarians and thank them for committing their lives to helping others.

The service will be at the main entrance of Mercy Medical Center in Springfield for 12 p.m.

Every day, we do our part to keep our facilities clean and safe for the patients most in need of our services.

Support your local healthcare workers by wearing a mask in public settings to slow the spread. Learn more about the Pledge to Protect at https://t.co/3rcHRpM1wM pic.twitter.com/kPa7rBH6Ho — Trinity Health Of NE (@THOfNewEngland) August 6, 2020

For more than 70 years, UNICEF has been on the front lines, protecting children against preventable diseases.



As we respond to COVID-19, thank you for helping reimagine a better world for every child. #RealLifeHeroes pic.twitter.com/3oGvuewI6C — UNICEF (@UNICEF) August 19, 2020

Not only in Pakistan but many Pakistani doctors and Paramedical staff lost their lives abroad while saving people from COVID 19, Dr Naeem Chaudhry died in Makkah, KSA where he worked at Hira General Hospital@AajKamranKhan@MubasherLucman6#WorldHumanitarianDay#RealLifeHeroes pic.twitter.com/b5fmy1YuDZ — Ali (@Ali47778137) August 19, 2020









