SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to attend a memorial service at Mercy Medical Center Wednesday afternoon to honor those who have lost their lives at the hospital this year, including those who have died from COVID-19.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, as of Tuesday the total number of COVID-19 deaths are 8,617. Mercy Medical Center is caring for five patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 with one person in an intensive care unit, according to the latest data report from DPH.
Sarno will also present a proclamation to declare Wednesday as World Humanitarian Day in the City of Springfield. This year’s theme is #RealLifeHeroes which is a global campaign that helps to acknowledge and celebrate humanitarians and thank them for committing their lives to helping others.
The service will be at the main entrance of Mercy Medical Center in Springfield for 12 p.m.