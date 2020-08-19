Memorial service at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield for people who have passed away in 2020

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mercy Medical Center helping overdose patients get treatment after being discharged

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno is scheduled to attend a memorial service at Mercy Medical Center Wednesday afternoon to honor those who have lost their lives at the hospital this year, including those who have died from COVID-19.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, as of Tuesday the total number of COVID-19 deaths are 8,617. Mercy Medical Center is caring for five patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 with one person in an intensive care unit, according to the latest data report from DPH.

Sarno will also present a proclamation to declare Wednesday as World Humanitarian Day in the City of Springfield. This year’s theme is #RealLifeHeroes which is a global campaign that helps to acknowledge and celebrate humanitarians and thank them for committing their lives to helping others.

The service will be at the main entrance of Mercy Medical Center in Springfield for 12 p.m.

MUST SEE VIDEO: First responders pay tribute to health care staff at Mercy Medical Center

PHOTOS: Patient discharged after battling COVID-19 for 3 months at Mercy Medical Center

PHOTOS: Essential Workers

  • Photo from Kayla at Baystate ER
  • Healthcare workers at Heritage Dialysis Center in Agawam. (Photo: Irma)
  • Steve is working as a dispatcher at the Westover Fire Department in Chicopee.
  • “Thank you for staying back 6 feet at this time! We just have to yell our “hello’s” a little louder for now! Stay safe” Photo from Heather in Southampton
  • Areyon is a PCA at O’Connell Care At Home in Amherst.
  • Meghan is a Veterinary Technician at Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. “I am happy that I am able to continue to provide care & support to the pets and people in our community.”
  • “Doing our best” Photo from Janice
  • “Baystate wing ED is taking on COVID-19 and we are so thankful to ems also.” Photo from Diana
  • COVID-19 Caregivers (photo from Sarah)
  • COVID-19 Caregivers (photo from Sarah)
  • Springfield Fire Department (Report It Photo submitted to 22News)
  • “A special thank you to cable workers!! Keeping our internet working so we can work from home.” Photo from Deborah
  • Photo from Judy at CVS on site testing
  • Photo from Pan of Baystate Noble employees, Dr Shahzad, Pam, Amy
  • Photo from Christina of her mail carrier, Daniel Armstrong
  • Photo from Kristin at Mercy Medical Center Diagnostic Imaging
  • CJ’S Towing surprises AMR and Baystate Medical Center staff with amazing sign!
  • Respiratory Therapists at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield!
  • EMT for a Fire Department in full protective gear out of Chicopee. (Photo from Lisa)
  • Mike in Southwick working in Springfield as a Underground Splicer for Eversource “Gotta keep the lights on. Everything is emergent!!!”
  • A local family gives their thanks to healthcare workers. (Photo from Katie)
  • Inpatient phlebotomy team at Baystate in Springfield
  • CVS Health staff in Easthampton
  • Amanda an EMT from Granville, “Stay safe! ❤️”
  • USPS delivering mail
  • Jenni in Athol works as a Home Health Aid/PCA
  • A huge rock found in Southampton supports frontline workers (photo from Laurie)
  • Farmers in Westfield doing their part to feed the community. (Photo from Gene & Anna)
  • Katie from Holyoke is working at Baystate Wing Hospital as an Emergency services associate “Please stay inside and help keep us all safe! We are all in this together ❤”
  • Hope from Bondsville is working in Holyoke as a Nurse “The support health care workers and other essential staff is incredible. Quarantine is scary, dangerous, unknown, and hectic but everyone is coming together for us and making this as easy as possible. Thank you to everyone for the support!”
  • Michelle in Springfield works as a Member Service Representative “We are going through difficult times and although it is easy to give in to fear and anxiety, we must and continue to have faith. We thank all essential workers who continue to work for those affected by this pandemic. We are in this together!!”
  • Mark in Northampton: U.S. Postal Service “100’s of different customers at the counter. Carriers going house to house bringing in whats needed from the outside world to shut-ins. They deserve a lot of credit and honestly, a lot of praise just as much as every other group of essential personnel who are all standing up and giving everything they got to make sure those who need it, get the help!”
  • A West Springfield Ambulance Company (Photo from Lisa)
  • Mike and Jeff from Atkins in Amherst. “Wishing everyone the best, and be safe out there!!!”
  • Liz in Chicopee shares her neighbor’s thank you! to healthcare workers
  • Dave from Erving, working for you in Greenfield at Domino’s Pizza
  • Brian in Northampton is a Seafood Clerk. “Doing our best to keep you and ourselves safe. While making sure that there is food for everybody.”
  • Jessica from Holyoke working at a Pharmacy in Amherst
  • Daliana is a visiting Nurse for Compassionate Healthcare and Soto Homecare
  • CJ Towing thanks staff at Mercy Hospital
  • Thanks to a local railroad conductor (photo from Daniel)
  • Louis is a security guard at Tower Square.
  • Nicole from West Springfield is a Team supervisor for American Red Cross in Springfield.
  • “I Work at Baystate directly with COVID-19 patients. THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR SUPPORT!!”
  • Photos from Anibal “Appreciate you guys as whole company 22News for appreciating the essential workers. Very motivating and makes us feel very appreciated. Thank you again.”
  • Photo from Stephanie
  • Photo from Stephanie
  • Photo from Kristin at Mercy Medical Center Diagnostic Imaging
  • Medical Interpreters at Baystate Health Hight Street Health Center
  • Becky is a RN at Mercy Medical Center.
  • Dr. Tom working hard!
  • Jason is a Springfield Police officer.
  • New England Orthopedic Surgeons
  • Staff at New England Orthopedic Surgeons
  • Tammy is a RN at Cooley Dickinson’s ER.
  • Laboratory frontline healthcare workers spread love not germs!! (Baystate Health)
  • Erin wants to thank people like her son who work in restaurants still providing food to people! This is her son who works at Village Pizza in Southwick.
  • Big Y employees working to keep grocery stores open!
  • Big Y employees working to keep grocery stores open!
  • Ariana working at Baystate as a lab worker.
  • Baystate Lab workers
  • Workers at Adams Grocery
  • Call center staff at Trinity Health
  • C&S Wholesale Grocers employees
  • C&S Wholesale Grocers employees
  • C&S Wholesale Grocers employees
  • C&S Wholesale Grocers employees
  • C&S Wholesale Grocers employees
  • C&S Wholesale Grocers employees
  • C&S Wholesale Grocers employees
  • Medical Assistants from Trinity Health of New England Medical Group
  • “We’re smiling under the masks!” Arthritis treatment Center
  • Baystate Labor and Delivery team working on Wesson Women’s
  • Jennifer working on the frontlines at a healthcare facility in Wilbraham
  • Cathy on the front lines!
  • Mike is an Uber Eats driver
  • Nurses from UMass Amherst’s University Health Services
  • Truck driver
  • The Chicopee Police Department
  • Thank you to Visiting Angels living assistance services

MAP: Mercy Medical Center

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today