Memorial service held in remembrance of lives lost during COVID-19 pandemic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A memorial service was held to remember the lives of people lost during the pandemic.

Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center celebrated the lives of residents who have passed away within the past year. Family members and Mont Marie staff gathered together to honor the 69 residents lost. Mont Marie opened its chapel for the first time in nearly two years for the ceremony, saying, it was important for everyone to be together.

Roxanne Cotton, the director of admissions at Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center told 22News, “It’s been a rough year for Mont Marie, rough two years actually. We have definitely lost a lot of more but we only did it through the year and then we will continue to do this.”

Mont Marie Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center provides Holyoke and surrounding communities with short-term and long-term care.