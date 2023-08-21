HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is looking for memorabilia for its 150th anniversary.

Items can be contributed to the city’s time capsule, a silent auction, and your memorable stories to be printed in the commemorative book. If you have any artifacts or contribution ideas, submit your entry on the city’s website by September 15th.

The 150th Commemorative Book will highlight the city’s history as well as the events of 2023. Event organizers, business owners, and community leaders are contributing photos and information to be written in the book and pre-sales will begin in September.

Events in Holyoke 2023

The City is offering several events for residents to enjoy throughout the year, visit exploreholyoke.com for details.

Armour Yard, known as the “Yard”, is located at 164 Race Street in Holyoke and offers a wide selection of local and regional craft beers, food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment. It is open every Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September 25th.

Wistariahurst Museum, a historic house museum and the former estate of the Skinner family is located at 238 Cabot Street in Holyoke. They offer self-guided tours every Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Doors Open Holyoke will take place on Saturday, October 14th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It provides an opportunity to discover hidden architectural gems in the city of Holyoke and to see behind doors that are rarely open to the public for free. The goal is to connect people to the city, using its rich cultural, historical, and architectural significance.

The 150th Gala is scheduled for Saturday, October 28th. Tickets will be available soon for the masquerade ball in the historic City Hall Ballroom. It will feature food by Log Rolling, an open bar, valet parking, music by the Maxxtones, a silent auction, and more.

For more information on getting involved, contact Robert Comeau at bobcat4214b@yahoo.com or sign up to volunteer at exploreholyoke.com.