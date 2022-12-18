HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This evening marks the beginning of Hanukkah, and there is a celebration in Holyoke to kick it off.

The Congregation Sons of Zion, Holyoke Parks & Recreation Department, the Department of Public Works, and the Mayor’s Office is holding a menorah lighting ceremony on Sunday, and all are welcome to attend the event.

The menorah lighting will be at Holyoke City Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Joshua A. Garcia, Rabbi Saul Perlmutter, and members of the area Jewish community will be in attendance.