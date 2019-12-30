1  of  2
Breaking News
11-year-old boy pulled from Chicopee River dies, 10-year-old cousin still missing Gunshot victim found seriously injured in Springfield
1  of  7
Closings and Delays
439th Air Lift Wing Westover 439th Air Lift Wing Westover Greenfield Community College Hampshire Regional YMCA Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. MassHire Springfield Career Center VOC Transportation

Menorah lighting celebrates Hannukah and Jewish heritage in Longmeadow

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Students attending Luvavitchar Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow had created a six-foot-tall Menorah from Lego blocks.

The school’s teachers and administrators joined Western Massachusetts Jewish Federation Executive Director Stewart Bromberg lighting the Menorah on the seventh night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

Organizers confronted head-on the recent upsurge in Anti-Semitism hate crimes, most recently this weekend’s stabbing of five Hasidic jews attending a New York Hanukkah party.

Bromberg told 22News, “We started a hate task force this summer. We’ve been meeting with the legislature on how we can find ways to fund more security for our community.”

The many families featuring several generations from each family attending the Menorah lighting shared traditional food served during this annual celebration of light.

Residents such as Barbara Zippin expressed pride in their heritage and confidence in the future.

“We’re out in the open, people know that we’re here,” said Zippin. “This is a fabulous time, it’s a happy time all the lights are lit and we’re having a wonderful time.”

Hanukkah concludes on Monday night following a week of festivities.

Many of the children who participated in the building of this Lego Menorah accompanied their parents and grandparents in this upbeat tribute to celebrating heritage during troubled times.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football