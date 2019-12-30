Menorah lighting celebrates Hannukah and Jewish heritage in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Students attending Luvavitchar Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow had created a six-foot-tall Menorah from Lego blocks.

The school’s teachers and administrators joined Western Massachusetts Jewish Federation Executive Director Stewart Bromberg lighting the Menorah on the seventh night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

Organizers confronted head-on the recent upsurge in Anti-Semitism hate crimes, most recently this weekend’s stabbing of five Hasidic jews attending a New York Hanukkah party.

Bromberg told 22News, “We started a hate task force this summer. We’ve been meeting with the legislature on how we can find ways to fund more security for our community.”

The many families featuring several generations from each family attending the Menorah lighting shared traditional food served during this annual celebration of light.

Residents such as Barbara Zippin expressed pride in their heritage and confidence in the future.

“We’re out in the open, people know that we’re here,” said Zippin. “This is a fabulous time, it’s a happy time all the lights are lit and we’re having a wonderful time.”

Hanukkah concludes on Monday night following a week of festivities.

Many of the children who participated in the building of this Lego Menorah accompanied their parents and grandparents in this upbeat tribute to celebrating heritage during troubled times.