Menorah lighting in Court Square Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will hold a Menorah lighting on Thursday, December 10 at 4:15 p.m. at the Court Square in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno will attend the annual Hanukkah Celebration with Lubavicher Yeshiva Academy for the lighting of the Menorah in Court Square to mark the beginning of Hanukkah.

This year the ceremony will be held under COVID-19 guidelines and won’t host any events after the lighting of the Menorah.

There will only be 25 participants allowed at the Menorah lighting.

“Although this year has toned down or canceled many of our usual events, we still need to acknowledge and celebrate positive occasions where we can, safely and within the COVID-19 protocols. I want to thank Rabbi Noach Kosofsky and everyone at the Lubavicher Yeshiva Academy for continuing with the lighting of the Menorah in our beautiful Court Square, even during these surreal and challenging times,” said Mayor Sarno.

