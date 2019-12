LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Shops will be hosting a menorah lighting Sunday evening.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Chanukah activities will begin at 4 p.m. followed by a menorah lighting at 5 p.m. Visitors will be able to enjoy music, dreidels, hot cocoa, hot latkes, coffee and a 6-foot menorah made out of Lego!

The event is free of charge and no reservation is needed.