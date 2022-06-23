CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local organizations that provide services for people with developmental disabilities put on their first-ever prom Thursday night.

The Mental Health Association teamed up with the Center for Human Development to host the prom at the Chicopee Elks. And there was plenty of excitement and celebration as more than 150 people came together for the event, which also featured everything you would see at a prom, like a DJ, a buffet, and even a red-carpet entrance.

“I think something like this kind of brings back some of the joy in life. We’ve had folks show up in limousines, we see people just so excited for this day. It’s probably something they’ve been looking forward to in a really long time, we couldn’t be more proud of how it all came together,” said Tara Kurtz-Boucher, Vice President of Integration and Community Living for MHA.

“It is exciting to be able to put your energy into something that is pure joy,” said Kurtz-Boucher. “It is about putting a party together knowing how excited people are and will be. It is a nice use of energy.”

