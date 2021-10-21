Mental Health Association employee recognition event held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local company took time Thursday night to recognize their employees’ hard work over the last year.

The Mental Health Association (MHA) held its annual awards event at the Carriage House in Forest Park. MHA says while this is an important event every year, it is even more so meaningful this year.

Employees assist people impacted by mental illness, developmental disabilities, substance use, and homelessness, which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Kim Lee, VP Resource Development & Branding at MHA, told 22News, “The work of MHA is not easy work and at times it’s not popular so being able to take an evening that’s dedicated solely to the hard working staff, the back bone, the very heart of MHA is very important.”

Nearly 200 people attended the event Thursday night.