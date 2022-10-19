SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Mental Health Subcommittee with the City Council will be hosting mental health check-in day on Wednesday.

This event will be offering community mental health check-ins and connections to community resources. The event begins on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Union Station in downtown Springfield.

“Mental Health Check days allow residents to access resources and services if they are in need after speaking to a mental health counselor on-site,” said Councilor Zaida Govan of Springfield.