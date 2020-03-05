Mercedes-Benz networking event brings together local communities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Two local chambers of commerce joined together Wednesday evening for a networking event.

Both the Hampshire and Hampden County Chambers were hosted by Mercedes-Benz of Springfield Wednesday night. Several other organizations were also in attendance.

The goal of the event was to allow members of the two counties to collaborate, something that doesn’t happen that often.

“We see this as a networking event and really bringing Hampshire and Hampden county together I think there are very few opportunities,” said Michelle Wirth, owner of Mercedes-Benz of Springfield. “At least that I’ve seen since we’ve been in the market where the two counties come together.”

This is the 4th year in a row Mercedes-benz of springfield has hosted this event.