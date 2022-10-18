SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite industry challenges brought on by the pandemic, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is celebrating five years of success at its dealership.

Earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz celebrated five years since its grand opening on October 16th, 2017. Since the doors opened five years ago, nearly 54,000 cars have been serviced, over 6,400 vehicles have been sold and the number of employees has grown to 55.

As co-owners Peter and Michelle Wirth celebrate the milestone, they share with 22News some of the challenges brought on by the pandemic that they’ve faced and overcome.

“The chip shortage that’s affecting the world, the shipping, you know all of those things that affected the rest of the world also affected us,” Michelle said.

Peter told 22News, “We may be compared to other brands that are in a position of actually having inventory, and if customers are a little bit flexible on time frame and colors and equipment, we’ll find a car for them within days or weeks.”

Michelle and Peter plan to mark the occasion by having a celebration with their team.

Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is located at the end of I-291, Exit 51 on the Mass Pike.