Mercedes-Benz of Springfield celebrates three year anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major milestone for one car dealership here in the Pioneer Valley, and with it some bragging rights.

Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is celebrating its three year anniversary. Since opening three years ago, they’ve sold more than 3,500 cars. They’ve also increased their employees from 30 to nearly 50.

Owners Michelle and Peter Wirth told 22News there was a need for a local Mercedes-Benz dealership after the area went without one for more than a decade.

They said, “I feel like western Massachusetts and the greater Pioneer Valley has just welcomed us with open arms. So, we’re thankful to everybody in the community for just embracing us. Thank you to everybody, we feel like we’re home.”

They added that they’re looking to the future and soon will be expanding their maintenance shop.