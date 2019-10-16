Mercedes-Benz of Springfield celebrates two years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercedes-Benz of Springfield celebrated its second anniversary Wednesday.

The dealership opened its doors on October 16, 2017. Before the Mercedes-Benz of Springfield opened, there was an 11-year hiatus of having a local dealership.

22News spoke with the owners about what opening the dealership means for western Massachusetts.

“But what was amazing is and what Michelle just said we opened the doors on October 16 and immediately customers flocked to us which is an estimate to our brand and the need that was in this area and we are really thrilled that we can serve that need and have so much support from the Mercedes-Benz community and the community at large,” said Peter Wirth, co-owner of Mercedez-Benz of Springfield.

Since opening two years ago the dealership has sold over 2,000 cars and serviced 16,000. They’ve also partnered with a number of local organizations and created over 50 jobs locally.