SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercedes-Benz of Springfield hosted a toy drive to benefit Square One’s children and their families on Monday.

A celebration was held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday to celebrate the toy drive, according to a news release sent to 22News from Square One. If you were not able to make the toy drive, you can purchase a digital gift card and you can send it to Matt Deloria at mdeloria@startatsquareone.org and someone will purchase a toy for you.

Square One provides early learning services to over 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children every day, and family support services to 1,500 families each year, as they work to overcome the challenges in their lives.

“Every child deserves to experience the magic of the holiday season,” says Michelle Wirth,

Owner of Mercedes-Benz of Springfield. “We are happy to play a small part in making that

holiday wish a reality.”

“We are so grateful to our friends at Mercedes-Benz for helping us bring holiday magic to all of

our Square One families,” says Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development & Communication

for Square One. “It’s truly heartwarming to think about the joy that our children will experience

as a result of our community’s kindness.”