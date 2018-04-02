Mercy Medical Center Carew Street entrance to undergo redesign

The Carew Street entrance to Mercy Medical Center will undergo a redesign project this spring.

The $1 million project was announced Monday afternoon during a news conference held by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Mercy Medical Center President Mark Fulco. The design includes new traffic signalization, and is expected to make the area safer for commuters and visitors.

The intersection is being redesigned to accommodate the growth of traffic along the Carew Street Corridor and the Mercy Medical Center Complex.

“During construction there will be times when access to this particular entrance will be reduced and so we have plans so we can divert traffic to both Chestnut Street access and Stafford Street access so it will be an inconvenience for a short period of time but well worth it,” said Mark Fulco, president of Mercy Medical Center.

The installation of a traffic signal at the intersection will attempt to improve the safety of drivers attempting to turn left onto Carew Street.

Other proposed elements of the redesign include having a designated left-turn lane in the southbound direction on Carew Street, having a designated right-turn lane in the westbound direction of Cass Street, and having a designated right-turn lane in the northbound direction of Carew Street.

“This traffic light has been sorely needed for many years to give ‘peace of mind’ to all the patrons of Mercy Hospital and our Carew Street neighborhood area,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.