Mercy Medical Center discuss closing psychiatric beds during remote public hearing

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health held a remote public hearing Thursday to discuss the impact the closure could have on an already disadvantaged branch of healthcare, especially during a global pandemic.

Mercy, which is part of Trinity Health of New England, plans to close 74 child and adult mental health beds at Providence Behavioral Health by June 30th.

Mercy Behavioral Health Care vice president Dr. Robert Roose cited a lack of funding and qualified staff to meet the demand.

Dr. Roose also said that 60-percent of psychiatric healthcare workers are over the age of 55, and only 32-percent of the need for psychiatric care is being met in the state of Massachusetts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today