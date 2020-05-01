Mercy Medical Center discuss closing psychiatric beds during remote public hearing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Department of Public Health held a remote public hearing Thursday to discuss the impact the closure could have on an already disadvantaged branch of healthcare, especially during a global pandemic.

Mercy, which is part of Trinity Health of New England, plans to close 74 child and adult mental health beds at Providence Behavioral Health by June 30th.

Mercy Behavioral Health Care vice president Dr. Robert Roose cited a lack of funding and qualified staff to meet the demand.

Dr. Roose also said that 60-percent of psychiatric healthcare workers are over the age of 55, and only 32-percent of the need for psychiatric care is being met in the state of Massachusetts.