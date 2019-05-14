Mercy Medical Center gift shop re-opens with shelves fully stocked

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mercy Medical Center gift shop re-opened Tuesday morning. The gift shop has been fully stocked with everything from get well cards to a variety of warm weather outfits.

Volunteer Coordinator Anna Mancinone told 22News that the gift shop will benefit a wide range of customers.

“We’re hoping it brings in people who work at the hospital and living in the local community to show the changes that we’ve made,” said Mancinone. “And show the appealing merchandise to the people who are coming here to the gift shop.”

The renovated and newly stocked gift shop is located just off the first-floor lobby. The gift shop shares space with the Mercy Medical Center Pharmacy.

